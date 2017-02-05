Search
Sunday 5 February 2017
Restraining Order Issued Against Trump’s Travel Ban

Feb 04, 2017

According to Reuters, a federal judge in Seattle, Washington has issued a temporary restraining order putting a nationwide block on...

The City of Orlando Celebrates Black History Month

Feb 04, 2017

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, District 5 City Commissioner Regina I. Hill, District 6 City Commissioner Samuel B. Ings and Onyx Magazine invite...

Mexican President Says ‘No Way’; GOP says ‘Way’

Jan 26, 2017

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Thursday he will not attend a planned meeting next week with President Trump.  Nieto tweeted:...