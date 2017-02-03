Top Stories
The Obama Years: The Power of Words
SeraajJan 26, 2017
New York, January 12, 2017– Over eight years, President Obama delivered more than 3,500 speeches and statements officially...
New White House website ditches Spanish
SeraajJan 24, 2017Feature
My Open Letter to “US”
SeraajJan 20, 2017FeatureOp-Ed
Armani for Aladdin
Guest AuthorJan 25, 2017
Armani Salado is a local Orlando talent, currently attending UCF. He’s originally from Boston, MA, but now lives in Orlando, FL...
RMI Family movie night
Guest AuthorJan 23, 2017Calendar
Obama: a genuine man of the people
SeraajJan 20, 2017Nation
In the Legislature – Jan 19
Lee DixonJan 19, 2017Calendar
Manhunt Ends: Markeith Loyd Arrested
SeraajJan 17, 2017CrimeWanted
Manhunt: Day 31
SeraajJan 13, 2017CrimeFeatureWanted
Mexican President Says ‘No Way’; GOP says ‘Way’
SeraajJan 26, 2017
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Thursday he will not attend a planned meeting next week with President Trump. Nieto tweeted:...
Fake News
Lucius GanttJan 24, 2017The Gantt Report
My Open Letter to “US”
SeraajJan 20, 2017FeatureOp-Ed
Trump Rules
Lucius GanttJan 17, 2017The Gantt Report
Blacks and Fake News
Lucius GanttDec 22, 2016The Gantt Report
Dating Donald
Lucius GanttDec 13, 2016The Gantt Report
The Political Messengers
Lucius GanttDec 05, 2016The Gantt Report
