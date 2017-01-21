Top Stories
My Open Letter to “US”
SeraajJan 20, 2017
By Tip “T.I.” Harris (Founder/Grand Hustle)As I write this letter, I can’t help but express my frustration and concern for “US.”...
Obama: a genuine man of the people
SeraajJan 20, 2017
Eight years where the people truly matteredThe top is a lonely place to be. The weight of the world literally resting on your shoulders. ...
Manhunt Ends: Markeith Loyd Arrested
SeraajJan 17, 2017CrimeWanted
Manhunt: Day 31
SeraajJan 13, 2017CrimeFeatureWanted
The CommUnity Web site
Guest AuthorDec 11, 2016Calendar
Trump signs ObamaCare executive order
SeraajJan 21, 2017
Post inauguration, the assault on ObamaCare becomes official. President Trump on Friday signed an executive order directing federal...
SeraajJan 20, 2017FeatureOp-Ed
Blacks and Fake News
Lucius GanttDec 22, 2016The Gantt Report
Dating Donald
Lucius GanttDec 13, 2016The Gantt Report
The Political Messengers
Lucius GanttDec 05, 2016The Gantt Report
The Fidel Blacks Know
Lucius GanttNov 28, 2016The Gantt Report
Time to Die
Lucius GanttNov 23, 2016The Gantt Report