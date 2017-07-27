Florida Virtual School still accepting enrollments K-12

Florida Virtual School Full Time (FLVS Full Time), a statewide online public school, is still accepting enrollments for grades Kindergarten-12 for the 2017-18 school year. The enrollment process can be completed online at www.FLVSFT.com

As a fully accredited public school with a traditional academic calendar from August to June, FLVS Full Time offers a comprehensive, tuition-free online learning option for all Florida students with built-in flexibility. Courses include world languages, electives, honors, Advanced Placement and NCAA-approved core academics. In addition, FLVS Full Time offers dual enrollment opportunities, which allows students to take college courses and earn college credit. These credits will also apply toward high school graduation requirements.

“We look forward to the opportunity to educate the children in the state of Florida, and continue the success that we’ve had in our school,” said Katie Santana, Director of Instruction for FLVS Full Time.

Families are encouraged to visit www.FLVSFT.com for updates on when future online and in-person information sessions will be scheduled. Information sessions review the school’s curriculum and programs, and provide prospective families the opportunity to ask questions of teachers and currently enrolled students and their families.