American Medical Association: Millions could lose coverage in GOP health plan

The Republican healthcare plan will force millions of Americans back into no coverage, says the American Medical Association. The group sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Charles Schumer warning that “significant changes” to the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid programs would “potentially threaten the ability for millions of Americans to obtain and retain coverage.”

The House has already passed the Republican ObamaCare replacement plan. A Congressional Budget Office analysis of an earlier version of the bill estimated that 24 million fewer people would end up insured under the GOP plan.

Republican senators have expressed concerns about the House bill and have met behind closed doors to construct their own version of the proposed law.

Medicaid is a big part of what many see as being wrong with the present bill. The House version radically changes how the program is financed, and eventually cuts Medicaid spending by more than $800 billion over 10 years. It would also end the enhanced federal funding for Medicaid expansion.

“We recognize that the current law can be improved and that there are problems that need to be fixed. However, we do not support changes to the health care system that would result in health care coverage being beyond the reach of those who are currently covered, that would weaken the health care safety net, or that would compromise the ability of physicians to provide care for our patients,” the AMA said.