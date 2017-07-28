NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 17-DR-2332-02D-W

ANNETY SMITH,

Petitioner

and

ALEON SMITH,

Respondent

TO: ALEON SMITH,

839 Grand Regency Pt.

Apt. 101

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ANNETY SMITH, whose address is 839 Grand Regency Pt., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, on or before August 25, 2017 and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 301 N. PARK AVE., SANFORD, FL, 32771 before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

The action is asking the Court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Court’s office notified of our current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated July 21, 2017

GRANT MALOY,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Debra Wyker,, Deputy Clerk

Pub 7/28/17 4x