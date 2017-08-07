Cris Carter: Zeke Elliott likely suspended in next 48 hours

Wow. Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter just announced today, on F1’s “Undisputed,” that he expects Dallas Cowboy running back Zeke Elliott to be suspended for 4-6 games in the domestic violence case filed against him last July by ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

Carter obviously knows something the rest of us don’t. He said he “would be shocked” if the NFL did not announce a suspension “in the next 48 hours.”

“For me, in the next 48 hours, I would be shocked if Zeke is not suspended. . . Based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her days of being with Zeke. This is just pure assault, or domestic violence. I’m being sensitive because there is a victim here.”

The NFL has a policy that requires any player found guilty of domestic violence to be automatically be suspended for six games.