Driver of Charlottesville Terrorist Car Arrested

Orlando Advocate
James Alex Fields
James Alex Fields, 20, was arrested for killing one person and injuring a number of others when he slammed his car into a croup on counter-protesters in Charlottesville Saturday
James Alex Fields Jr., 20, was arrested Saturday, and charged with the murder of Heather Heyer.  Heyer, 32, was killed when Fields rammed his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, NC.  A number of other people were injured, critically.  The attack on the counter-protesters occurred during a white nationalist rally.

UVA-students-300x184
Students at UVA were among those protesting the presence of the white supremacists on the college campus

White supremacists gathered in Charlottesville this weekend to protest the removal of a confederate statue, but the gathering had wider social implications. Dubbed “Unite the Right,” protesters marched through the University of Virginia campus, where they were met by students who objected to their presence at the school.

Violent clashes followed and raged for hours.  President Trump blamed both sides for the violence in a lukewarm acknowledgement of the clash, but never mentioned any of the racist groups by name and did not condemn white supremacy.  His comments came only after his wife, Melania, deplored violence in a tweet she posted to the web.

 

