Florida Fictitious Name Publishing Requirements

Per Florida Statute 865.09, Effective July 1, 2009, prior to registering a fictitious name for your business (also known a dba) you must publish a notice of intention in one newspaper in the county where your business’s principal office is located. This must be completed before filing the fictitious name with the Florida Division of Corporations (Sunbiz).

If this legal notice is NOT published then you are NOT in compliance with the State of Florida Statute.

Click the following link to read the statute: Florida Statute 865.09

Penalty for Not Publishing your Florida Fictitious Name

Failure to meet the publishing requirement may cause the corporate veil to be broken and disregarded by the state of Florida. If a business fails to comply, the business, its members, and those interested in doing such business may not maintain any action, suit, or proceeding in any court of this state until this statute is complied with.

Any person who fails to comply with the statute commits a second degree misdemeanor, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.. By having us publish your fictitious name this can avoided.

Publish your Florida Fictitious Name can be confusing for business owners

Common problems business owners have when trying to publish their fictitious name in a newspaper

• Most individuals are not familiar with generating a legal notice

• Writing the legal notice takes time that you might not have

• Choosing the correct newspaper to place the legal notice in is critical

• Researching how to place the legal notice in a newspaper and purchasing/submitting the legal notice in the newspaper takes time that you might not have

Why Us?

From start to finish we make a complex issue simple. We have a long and well established relationship with local county newspapers throughout the State of Florida. Due to our large volume of fictitious name publishing, these newspapers give us additional discounts not available to the individual. We can then pass along these savings to you.

With the vast number of newspapers in circulation our staff knows which newspapers comply with the Florida statue and will select the appropriate newspaper based on the county of your principal office.

Our Florida Fictitious Name Publication Process

• We generate a legal notice that meets all the requirements for publishing a fictitious name in the State of Florida.

• We submit the legal notice to a newspaper in the Florida county were your principal office is located.

• We obtain an affidavit from the newspaper that your legal notice has been published.

• The affidavit of publication is emailed to you for your business records and proof of legal compliance with the State of Florida Statue.

Florida Fictitious Name Publishing Pricing

Price: $25.00. This is our fee publishing your legal notice only. If you need us to prepare your legal notice as well, you pay $50.00. The Affidavit of Publication we provide is included in the cost of publication. There are no other additional costs.

