Florida Theatrical Association Announces Selections for 2nd Annual New Musical Discovery Series

ORLANDO – Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) has announced the winners of the 2nd Annual New Musical Discovery Series, a showcase for new musicals to be presented September 1 – 3, 2017 at The MEZZ and The Abbey in downtown Orlando.

More than 50 aspiring playwrights from around the country submitted new works that were reviewed by a panel of theatre professionals. The panel selected one work to receive a staged reading, and one additional work to have a workshop presented featuring local directors and talent.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount of high-caliber new musicals we’ve received for this year’s New Musical Discovery Series,” said FTA’s Education Director, Kenny Howard. “In addition to being a wonderful opportunity for Florida Theatrical Association to serve its mission of educating and developing new theater audiences, the New Musical Discovery Series has also created an amazing opportunity for artists and writers from all over the country to converge on Orlando and be introduced to our growing, thriving arts community.”

The Discovery Series will also include talkbacks for students and audiences with the playwrights and directors. The readings and workshop will be presented September 1 – 3, with the cast and directors to be announced at a later date.

Workshop Selection:

STICKS AND STONES

Music by John McDaniel

Book & Lyrics by Scott Logsdon

Synopsis: A school cafeteria filled with students and all its cliques transforms into Bethlehem, as the students become biblical characters to tell the story of one of the first bullies on record. It’s the story of David and Goliath as told by the Emmy/Grammy winning team.

Staged Reading Selections:

THE IDEA MAN

Music by Andrew Heyman

Book & Lyrics by Chris Widney

Synopsis: Zack Graduates from college and has absolutely no desire to do anything with his life. He returns to his parents’ basement in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. His “girlfriend” from college, returns from a 3-month search for the meaning of life in Central and South America. She, too, has found no answers. She joins Zack and his best friend Carl in the basement and after categorically dismissing every career choice or job possibility as absolutely ridiculous, and because they all hate “Levis,” the three decide to start their own company manufacturing the “Meanest Jeans” ever. When business thrives they must make adult decisions and re-evaluate priorities, relationships and their emotional attachment to a really big, monster truck.