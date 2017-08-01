ITB – South Terinal C Landsie – GMP 5A

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY

SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 5A – DRIVEN PRECAST PILES

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the DRIVEN PRECAST PILES, GMP 5A. The bid package will be: Driven Precast Piles.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE to bid.

Bid Package Release Date: July 28, 2017

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting: August 3, 2017

Location: Turner-Kiewit JV

11118 Canal Road

Orlando, FL 32824

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Due Date: August 11, 2017

For more information, please contact Andrew Cameron at acameron@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.