ITB – South Terinal C Landsie – GMP 5A

By
Seraaj
-
0
3
Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY
SOUTH TERMINAL C  LANDSIDE –  GMP 5A – DRIVEN PRECAST PILES

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the DRIVEN PRECAST PILES, GMP 5A. The bid package will be: Driven Precast Piles.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com.  The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE goals on the project.  Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE participation.  We invite and encourage MWBE, LDB/SDVOBE to bid.

Bid Package Release Date:  July 28, 2017

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:  August 3, 2017
Location:  Turner-Kiewit JV
11118 Canal Road
Orlando, FL   32824
Time:  2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Due Date:  August 11, 2017

For more information, please contact Andrew Cameron at acameron@tcco.com.
Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity.  VEVRAA Federal Contractor.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here