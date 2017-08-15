Mr. Trump, Be a Joke or be President. Don’t be both.

UPDATED: He did it again. Screwed the plan and the pooch. President Donald Trump demonstrated once again why his ability to lead this nation is constantly under fire.

Chief of Staff John Kelly kept his head down today as Trump veered off course– again– and started shooting from the hip during a live press conference. I felt his pain. Predictably, reporters asked him about Charlottesville and his comments about the white supremacist groups. Predictably, he went off script.

After the imaginative, but almost pathetic, attempt to change the meaning of the President’s words when he said “many sides” were responsible for last weekend’s violence, one would have expected Mr. Trump to listen to his advisers, go with the flow, take his lumps for stupid remarks, then try to get past what was clearly a serious political faux pas. But he didn’t. Instead, he chose to defend his original remarks, blame the counter-protesters, and then go on to invent a new classification of leftists– “the alt-left.”

It’s sad because it was the white supremacists who rolled into Charlottesville armed to the teeth. Not the students who came out of their dorms to oppose them. Not the 1,000 pastors and ministers who were asked to be part of the counter-protest.

The alt-right (or alternative right) is a real, self-defined group of people with far-right ideologies. They reject mainstream conservatism in favor of white nationalism. They have websites and an organizational logo.

While there is no such thing as the “alt-left,” President Trump may have been referring to the somewhat militant Antifa (anti facists) who showed up to help keep the white nationalists in check.

Another pastor, Rev. Osagyefo Sekou, led the group in hymns as they waited out the racists. Harper said one woman who tried to exit the church was promptly maced by white supremacists, and several observers—including ThinkProgress reporters—noted an unsettling lack of police presence.

Without the police, the clergy members were cut off, and vulnerable. Antifa, they said, saved their lives.

I keep thinking I’m going to wake up and find that the last 8 months have all been part of The Donald’s comedy debut.

If he wasn’t president of the United States, maybe vice president Mike Pence and Chief-of-Staff John Kelly, along with Sarah Huckabee and the newest arrival to the White House– Communications Director Hope Hicks– could reinvent The Real Donald as an insult comic with intentionally obnoxious, crude, asinine, and utterly ridiculous views on race, women, white supremacists, American culture and police brutality. Heck, Don Rickles made a successful career of being an insult comic, using sometimes unnecessarily harsh, racist remarks in his act.

Comedians get a pass. Jamie Fox raised a lot of eyebrows when he said he loved playing the part of Django, in Django Unchained, because he got to “kill all the white people,” adding, “how great is that?” When an uproar resulted, he defended his remarks saying simply: “I’m a comedian.”

If Trump were a comedian, he could probably get away with this stumbling, bumbling, bombastic and idiotic primetime performance. But he isn’t. He represents the United States of America at the highest possible level, and most of us– even his supporters– know we all deserve better representation than this.

How much longer will the Republican-control congress abide this national freefall to global disgrace? How far down does the nation have to sink before a few– just a few– Republican lawmakers decide the interests of the nation outweigh their slavish loyalty to Mr. Trump? Democrats are already on-board. Isn’t it time yet to see this clearly unqualified, unfit and demonstrably incompetent man with money impeached?

But perhaps it is his money that keeps most of these people crowded around him, grinning in every photo like Cheshire cats. Actor Parker Stevens once said:

“Suddenly you’re surrounded by strangers who want something from you. The thing is, they don’t know what they want, and you don’t know what they want, . . . and you just sort of stand there grinning at one another.”

Donald Trump, himself, talked about the corrupting influence of money in American politics and more specifically the corrupting influence of his money, saying: “I’ve given to everybody, because that was my job. [B]ecause when I want something I get it. When I call, they kiss my ass. It’s true. They kiss my ass.”

Maybe it’s time to stop. Maybe it’s time for someone with some balls to tell Mr. Trump to either start reading the teleprompter or begin preparing for impeachment proceedings. Either be the loudmouth unfunny joke he has become or be president, but he can’t be both.