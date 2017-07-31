The Nightmarish, ‘Final Destination’ Style Crash on State Road 528

If you were traveling on State Road 528 last Saturday morning, you would have witnessed a shocking and even terrifying sight — one that Florida Today described as “a scene from ‘Final Destination.'”

A truck was making its way toward westbound I-4 when its driver lost control and flipped it over. A piece of metal pipe weighing a whopping three and a half tons flew from the truck and landed on a minivan on the highway below.

“The large pipe fell directly on top of a 2003 Pontiac van, crushing the roof and practically flattening the vehicle on the driver’s side,” reported Florida Today. “Photos of the crash show what appears to be a large construction pipe resting directly on top of the driver’s seat, through the windshield and extending into the back of the vehicle.”

Needless to say, the pipe irreparably damaged the van. The roof and driver’s door were completely smashed. The door behind the driver’s side passenger door was indented as well. Even the windshield, which can withstand around 9,400 psi of pressure, was shattered to pieces.

The driver of the truck was identified as 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton of Kissimee. He allegedly hit a guardrail and lost control of the vehicle. Aggressive driving can lower gas mileage by 33% on the highway and 5% in the city, and Wharton was ticketed for careless driving.

Even more shocking are the victim’s injuries, or lack thereof. Jesus Armando Escobar, a 36-year-old father of three, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with nothing more than a scratch on the head and other minor injuries. Seat belts cut the risk of death and serious injury by 50%, but it seems as though Escobar’s real protection may have come from an act of divine intervention.

“And just like the surprise ending of a movie, Jesus took the wheel — literally,” wrote Florida Today.

The area was immediately shut down following the incident. Emergency crews had to spend several hours cleaning up metal pieces and other debris from the road.

“Happening Now! Avoid WB SR528 to I4 WB. This will take time to clean up. Please have patience. Luckily all involved have minor injuries,” said a Tweet from the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, who also described the scene as “amazing.”

Others, however, simply assumed it had been a fatal accident.

“To be honest, I thought that there had been a death,” said the towing service employee.

Luckily, Wharton suffered only minor injuries as well. Not to be confused with reckless driving, the current Florida careless driving law states that “any person operating a vehicle upon the streets or highways within the state shall drive the same in a careful and prudent manner, having regard for the width, grade, curves, corners, traffic, and all other attendant circumstances, so as not to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person,” according to Galanter Law.

Ultimately, most people agree that as bizarre as the incident was, it could’ve turned out much, much worse. And, since no one was seriously injured, several media outlets took the time to make the same pun.

“Everything turned out OK. Jesus was at the wheel — literally,” wrote USA Today.