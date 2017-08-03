Winter Park Gathering Offers Empowerment and Networking for Women

Winter Park, FL –– The Alfond Inn, located in downtown Winter Park, FL, will offer its beautiful ambiance at one of the most powerful gatherings of women in greater Orlando. The Central Florida Women’s Summit presents its fourth conference for women, with emphasis on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, health, time management, leadership, relationships, and networking.

“We are proud to present our “Life, Love, & Legacy” Learn & Live Series to Central Florida,” said Ryan Kelly, Principal of Othal Partners, LLC, the creator of the event. “This program was borne from years of creative marketing for business development, and it celebrates women’s strides in achieving success and happiness. We are continuing to bridge important gaps that exist in careers, health-awareness, business development & growth, community improvement, and education for women everywhere.”

The Summit attracts attendees from all walks of life. There is something for everyone: college students, professionals, entrepreneurs, stay-at-home-moms and retirees. The event features interactive topical sessions presented by some of the most highly-respected subject matter experts and thought leaders in the country.

Check-in and breakfast begins at 8:00 a.m., with symposiums commencing at 8:30 a.m. Conference activities for the day will end at 6:00 p.m. Attendees may register through the Opal Network Alliance website at www.onatoday.com. Full summit admission is set at $279.00 per person, $60.00 for buffet power luncheon (only) and $30.00 for networking/dessert soiree w/live entertainment (only). (All sales good through Thursday, September 14, 2017).