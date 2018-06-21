81.4 F
Orlando
Monday, June 25, 2018
US-Mattress.com
Home News US Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

Longtime Black residents are leaving Chicago in droves, according to experts. Here's why.

By
Seraaj
-
0
35
Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0
Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

The Chicago skyline. | Getty Images file photo

The Windy City isn’t providing the opportunities longtime Black residents need to succeed, so they’re leaving in droves, according to experts.

New census data revealed that Cook County’s Black population has declined for a seventh consecutive year, the Chicago Sun Times reported. And the trend is accelerating. Between 2016 and 2017, African-American residents left the county at a higher rate than before.

“People associate with being successful and having a higher quality of life in areas that exist outside of Chicago. Whether that be in the suburbs or in other cities,” said Darnell Shields, executive director of community organization Austin Coming Together.

Continue reading

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

[adrotate-banner="54"]

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
MORE STORIES
parkland students protest

Increased Youth Activism May Not Correspond to Voter Turnout

ana johnson

Guest opinion: Congress funds rural programs