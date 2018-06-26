Celebrate July 4 at Daytona Lagoon!

Let freedom ring! July 4th is right around the corner and Daytona Lagoon is celebrating with special offers to show appreciation for our nation’s true heroes. This Independence Day, Daytona Beach’s premier water park and family entertainment center, is granting FREE water park access to all active duty and veteran military personnel, as well as to all first responders.

Free water park access for ALL active duty military personnel and veterans. Identification required.

Free water park access for all First Responders. Identification required.

Discounts for any accompanying family members of servicemen and women and first responders to enjoy the water park as well. Tickets for family members are $21.99.

$1 hotdogs, snow cones and popcorn while supplies last.

Discounted water park tickets for $12.99 after 4 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Daytona Lagoon