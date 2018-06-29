Company Plans to Hire 18,000 Seasonal Associates Across the Country

The back-to-school season is quickly approaching, and JCPenney is getting ready for crowds of eager customers shopping the latest styles and trends for the new school year. The Company plans to hire approximately 250 seasonal associates throughout Orlando area for a variety of store positions. Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more. JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

Additionally, JCPenney is seeking experienced stylists to be part of the Company’s industry-leading salon program. A premier commission plan enables incoming stylists with robust client books to set their own hours and pricing, while enjoying some of the highest commissions of any salon chain. Highly experienced stylists can also take advantage of flexible scheduling with no overhead costs. As always, JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as paid artistic training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off and 401K eligibility.

Interested locals are encouraged to apply in-store using our applicant kiosk, or online by visiting jcpcareers.com.