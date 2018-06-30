He Raised His Credit Score 277 Points — Now He Teaches Kids How It’s Done

He’s lived it, and he wants to prevent today’s 18-year-olds from going through the same thing.

Cooper feels strongly about this topic because of his own experience with having bad credit and climbing his way out of it — raising his score nearly 300 points, in fact. It was a long climb for him, and he got ripped off by three different so-called credit-repair companies along the way.

Mike Brassfield (Excerpted from The Penny Hoarder) | James Cooper gets invited to dozens of high schools to speak to thousands of students about bullying, violence, teen pregnancy and gangs through the nonprofit he founded called Fedup-4U. He relates to the students; he doesn’t talk down to them. Now he’s adding another subject to the group’s repertoire: The importance of good credit.

His message: Know how credit works, and don’t run away from your financial problems.

“Because when you try to buy a house 10 years later, that’s gonna kick you in the butt,” says Cooper, 50, of Atlanta.

Cooper knows all about having bad credit. As recently as 2017, his credit score was a lousy 524.

“I never had a credit card,” he says. “I had $6,000 worth of unpaid bills.”

He vowed to sort out his financial situation and fix his credit. He and a Fedup-4U partner did it together. They learned the hard way not to deal with fly-by-night credit repair services.

“We got burned by a lot of companies,” Cooper says. “They took our money and disappeared with it. We both got burned for about $4,500 altogether.”

Although there are legitimate credit repair services, there are also shady ones that demand money upfront and promise way more than they can deliver. Then they’ll milk you for money until you wise up.

Cooper and his friend went through this ordeal with three companies. Then they found Credit Sesame, a 100% free credit monitoring service that helped them learn how to fix their credit for free.