Introducing Storyball – An Award-Winning, Screen-Free Smart Toy for Children Ages 4+

Keeping Children Active, Playful and Engaged with Games, Stories and Challenges, Storyball Launches Kickstarter Campaign Today with Characters from PAW Patrol, GUNK Aliens and Magic Ballerina

(San Juan Capistrano, CA) – June 26, 2018 – Storyball, a revolutionary and award-winning, interactive smart ball that encourages children to keep active and playful, launches today. Using screen-free technology, sound cues, haptic feedback, and A.I. machine learning, Storyball engages a child in active, educational and stimulating play. The Kickstarter campaign, which is being managed by the Launchpad Agency, launches today and has a funding goal of $30,000 USD. It features limited Super Early Bird Specials of $49 as well as several other rewards for backers.

It guides play through audio, haptic and light cues to signal what to do next, making Storyball adventures a truly immersive experience. This allows Storyball to sound the alarm if a child gets caught by a “bad guy,” vibrate if they haven’t jumped high enough over an imaginary fence, or flash red and orange when there’s a fire ahead. Using A.I. machine learning, Storyball detects the habits, behaviors, skills, likes and dislikes of the child to improve the game, quiz or story they’re playing.

Storyball consists of a base console and changeable, characterized “skins.” Children pick and change their companion skin to unlock new stories, mini-games and experiences, which are designed for specific age-group and development skill-sets, such as problem solving, motor skills and creativity.

Storyball features skins of beloved characters from the Nickelodeon TV series, PAW Patrol, and book series, GUNK Aliens and Magic Ballerina. “Chase” and “Skye” from PAW Patrol will be on a roll alongside “Snivel the Robo-Dog” from GUNK Aliens and “Ballerina” from Magic Ballerina. The Storyball team has also created three adventurous characters: “Agent Ayo,” “Pepper the Bear” and “Sesame the Unicorn” to provide the perfect Storyball experience for any child.

“We are truly excited to partner with Nickelodeon and HarperCollins Publishers to bring beloved brands ‘PAW Patrol,’ ‘GUNK Aliens’ and ‘Magic Ballerina’ to life in a new and engaging way,” said Chen Lev, CEO of Storyball. “Entrusting us with their brands shows their recognition of Storyball’s innovation in child development.”

Storyball comes with an easy-to-use mobile app, which augments, organizes and tracks a child’s play. Children can download new content, share their achievements, and challenge their friends. Parents can also use the app to monitor their child’s progress and playtime.

“Storyball engages children physically and digitally with social activities that encourage imagination, empathy, and collaboration as well as accelerating their cognitive development,” said Meir Biton, CPO of Storyball.

Storyball is a tech-for-good startup that’s on a mission to create a better and healthier way for children to play today. The company’s vision is to build a world in which play is celebrated again. Children can play like children and technology supplements a child’s life rather than drives it. Storyball recently won first place in the Global EdTech StartUp Awards, out of a group of over 2,000 start-ups from around the globe. If you’d like more information about this company, visit mystoryball.com.