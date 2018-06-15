Invitation to Bid – GMP 9S.1, PARKING GARAGE (BALANCE OF PROJECT)

INVITATION TO BID

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY

SOUTH TERMINAL C LANDSIDE – GMP 9S.1, PARKING GARAGE (BALANCE OF PROJECT)

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the GMP 9S.1, PARKING GARAGE (BALANCE OF PROJECT). The bid packages will be: Acoustic Ceiling Tile and Wall Panels; Carpet and Resilient Flooring; Ceramic Tile and Stone; Doors/ Frames/Hardware; Drywall/Insulation/Wire Mesh; Entrance Floor Grilles; Interior Glazing; General Requirements; Low Voltage; Masonry; Metal Canopy Roof; Metal Ceilings; Metal Wall Panels; Misc. Metals; Millwork & Countertops; Painting; Resinous/Epoxy Flooring; Roofing & Assoc. Rough Carpentry; Signage; Specialties; Striping & Pavement Marking; Terrazzo Flooring.

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage MWBE, DBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date: June 15, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:

July 12, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit Trailer

Alpha Conference Room

11118 Canal Road

Orlando, FL 32824

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Bid Package Due Date: July 20, 2018

For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.

Turner-Kiewit is an equal employment opportunity employer–Minorities/ individuals/ females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ sexual orientation/gender identity. VEVRAA Federal Contractor.