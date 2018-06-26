Kipp hosts annual coaching event, Claim Your Power Live in Orlando July 12th – 15th.

Claim Your Power Live is coming to Orlando on July 12th – 15th. Claim Your Power Live is a one of a kind live event experience that will teach you the tools you need to stop talking, wishing and hoping and actually get results. This seminar will help dissolve hidden trauma that’s keeping you stuck & finally thrive in your purpose.
Mastin is a functional life coach, best-selling author of Daily Love and Claim Your Power, and “up and coming thought leader of the next generation of spiritual thinkers” according to Oprah. Mastin’s unique methodology involves getting to the root cause of trauma in individuals to dissolve it, and he has helped thousands of clients from all walks of life overcome trauma through his personal coaching and sold out world-wide retreats.
His book, Claim Your Power: A 40-Day Journey to Dissolve the Hidden Blocks That Keep You Stuck and Finally Thrive in Your Life’s Unique Purpose (Hay House) dives into the specific an tangible steps that Mastin uses with his clients. The book is endorsed by industry leaders such as Dave Asprey, Tony Robbins, Arianna Huffington, and even Kim Kardashian!