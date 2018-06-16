Southern Baptist Convention Expels Raleigh White Church for racist practices

“The reason for this action involved the church’s un-Christian attitudes and acts toward another associational church. These attitudes and acts were racially-motivated. Thus they do not reflect the values and mission of the Mallary Baptist Association.”

Southern Baptist Convention leaders decided to expel the local church after their own investigation confirmed a “clear” pattern of “intentional discriminatory acts” targeting Black worshippers from New Seasons Church.

While it was clear that there was some bad race-laced blood between the two churches, it is not clear if all black visitors received the same treatment. Still, the treatment of New Seasons members was clearly based on their race.

A New Seasons Facebook post reports that it has since merged with the majority-white Radium Springs Baptist Church in another effort to create a diverse congregation.