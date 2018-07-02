87.8 F
Monday, July 2, 2018
    Priest Tosses Black Family Out of Funeral

    A church chalice was accidentally knocked over and the devil popped out of the priest

    Advocate Staff
    A Maryland priest went on a rant during a funeral after a chalice was bumped and accidentally knocked to the floor.  Michael Briese, who is white, went ballistic in an episode caught on cellphone video, demanded the family members leave “his” church and called the police to make sure they did.

    The black family was one of many who came out to the Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Charlotte Hall to celebrate the homegoing of the deceased Agnes Hicks.  One of the family members accidentally knocked over the chalice and Briese got angry, yelling at the family and telling them to get out, according to TV station Fox 5.

    Shanice Chisely, the daughter of Agnes Hicks was appalled by the priest’s behavior.

    “He literally got on the mic and said, ‘there will be no funeral, there will be no mass, no repass.  Everyone get the hell out of my church.”

    Chisely said Briese’s behavior was unsettling and disrespectful.

    “He disrespected our family, he disrespected my mother. He called my mother ‘a thing.’ He said, ‘get this thing out of my church! Everyone get the hell out of my church!’ . . . I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

    Another daughter, Renetta Baker, called Briese “the devil.”

    Briese was not done, though.  After stopping the funeral, he called the police.  Upon arriving, the officers found a stream of mourners leaving the church building with the casket.  They were equally confused by the priest’s strange request and took no action against family members.  Instead, they provide mourners with an escort to another church outside the county where they were able to finish the funeral service.

    The RawStory has more

     

