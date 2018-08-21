First Nonprofit without a Cause Launches

ORLANDO, FL – August 20, 2018 – Largest Heart Corporation has become the first 501(c)3 nonprofit without a cause. The innovative nonprofit makes history with its revolutionary approach, which takes wisdom of crowds/group thinking to:

H elp identify the most pressing need in America (the c ause) I dentify the non profit s doing the best w ork in that field ( t op 3 nonprofits working in that cause ) , and Empower them with resources (money) in exchange for best practices, case studies and the mentoring of another nonprofit (r eturn o n g iving ) .

According to Giving USA 2018: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2017, charitable giving reached a record high of $410.02 billion in 2017. The Largest Heart, however, suggests more is needed than investment alone—that it requires strategic giving and nonprofit capacity building in order to see real and meaningful results.

“Largest Heart has an innovative, pay-it-forward style idea that not only advances critical social causes but it also seeks to strengthen the broader nonprofit community in the process. It’s a new model for social good,” explains Founder Peter Cook.