Republican Committee Secretary Refers to NFL Players as ‘Baboons’

by Frank Kineavy , Diversity Inc. | With a new NFL season set to kick off this Thursday, the debate over the national anthem is still a hot topic for the Republicans. Carla Maloney, secretary of the Republican Committee of Beaver County, Penn., has resigned after posting on Facebook an offensive statement where she refers to NFL players that kneel during the national anthem as “baboons.”

In reference to kneeling during the national anthem, in a post last year, Maloney referred to NFL players as “ignorant Blacks” and that players from the Pittsburgh Steelers who opt to remain in the locker room during the anthem were “just as bad as the rest of the over-paid baboons”. She also posted an additionally offensive remark by saying “Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

