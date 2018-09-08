White House official pens anonymous op-ed; West Wing in a state of panic.

Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman says Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner immediately pointed to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly– said to have worked through his deputy chief Zachary Fuentes– as the writer of the anonymous op-ed.

Sherman says Ivanka told the president: “[Kelly]’s destroying your presidency.” Well, well, well. Have the chickens finally come home to roost?

If Sherman’s right, the true impact of the op-ed is already being seen. Speculation will be rife in the days ahead, and finger-pointing will almost certainly escalate, but unless Ivanka– or anyone else with a bone to pick– has real information about the identity of the writer, accusations like hers will only foment distrust, deepen division and help instigate the internal war that will slowly bring the Trump administration to its knees.

Bad for some. Great for others.