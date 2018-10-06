Ex-roommate: Kavanaugh lied under oath about drinking and sex

Brett Kavanaugh’s ex-roommate says the Supreme Court wannabe ‘lied under oath’ about drinking and sex. Kavanaugh committed perjury by lying under oath about his adolescent drinking habits and knowledge of certain sexually-charged phrases, his college roommate said Wednesday.

Jamie Roche, who shared a dorm room with Kavanaugh during their freshman year at Yale University in 1983, alleged the embattled Supreme Court nominee frequently drank copious amounts of alcohol, blacked out and threw up the next morning.