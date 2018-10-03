FAMU Dean Gives First “State of the College of Law Address”  

ORLANDO, Fla- In the first “State of the Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Address” Interim Dean LeRoy Pernell described a vibrant College of Law with a bright future in downtown Orlando. Pernell addressed a courtroom of more than 100 community partners, faculty, staff and students.
“The State of the FAMU College of Law as of September 2018 is outstanding and growing,” said Interim Dean LeRoy Pernell on September 26 in the FAMU College of Law Ceremonial Moot Courtroom. “I want to officially declare the state of the FAMU College of Law is healthy and strong.”
According to Pernell, Student enrollment stands strong at 528 students. The student body is 70 percent students of color, who represent a broad spectrum of ethnicities. PreLaw Magazine ranked FAMU College of Law as one of the Top 5 Best Schools for African Americans.
Our graduates are moving on to successful careers in the legal field nationwide and locally. Here in Central Florida the three following graduates have been elected to judgeship positions: Judge Kelly McCormack Ingram of Brevard County, Judge elect-Amy Carter of Orange County and Judge-elect Gabrielle Sanders of Osceola County.
Pernell also underscored that the College of Law is investing in children. He announced two new partnerships with the Levy-Hughes Boys and Girls Club and the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) School, which are both located nearby in the Parramore community.
“We are pleased to announce that we have officially partnered to provide programming, mentoring, job shadowing, field trips to the College of Law, and other educational opportunities for the youngsters at the Levy-Hughes Boys and Girls Club,” said Dean Pernell. “In addition, our law students will train and coach the debate team at the ACE School, our faculty will serve as a resource for the civics classes, and will assist with leadership initiatives and college readiness.”
Other highlights from Dean Pernell’s “State of the College of Law Address” include impactful rankings and additions to the student body that exemplify its diversity:
- Our entering class makes up 189 students.
- Sixty one percent of our students are female.
- Thirty nine percent of our students are male.
- The College of Law remains one of the most diverse law schools in the nation, having ranked in the top 10 for Diversity by US News & World Report in the 2018 Best Graduate Schools issue.
- The FAMU College of Law’s employee base remains strong. There are 37 full-time faculty with outstanding credentials that are highly respected in the legal academy.
- All 11 adjunct faculty members are practicing attorneys.
- There are 33 full-time and 12 professional staff members who are experienced in their field and fully dedicated to providing excellent service to our students.
- Coupled with our student body of more than 500, our faculty and staff (93 individuals) continue to make significant financial contributions to the Central Florida community where we live, eat and recreate in every corner of the I-4 corridor.
- In September, six judges from the Ninth Judicial District administered the Oath of Admission to more than 30 of FAMU Law’s recent graduates who passed the Florida Bar exam in July 2018. Most of these graduates are the first in their families to become lawyers.
- Many of our students have produced thought-provoking articles that have been nationally published in scholarly publications.