Half-Cent Sales Tax to Improve Florida School District’s Air Conditioning

The United States uses more air conditioning than all other nations combined. In fact, approximately 84% of all homes across the United States have some sort of air conditioning. Though residential structures certainly rely on quality air conditioning during the summer, buildings with hundreds of people require fully functioning AC units even more — especially schools.

According to WJCT, a school in Florida has been dealing with significant air conditioning problems throughout September, which was the hottest September on record in the area.

Sickles High School, which is just 21 years old, has had dozens of AC-related problems over the last few months, causing all kinds of issues for students and faculty members. Hillsborough residents are being asked to approve a half-cent sales tax to support school projects, including more than $600 million for replacing and tending to broken air conditioners.

Hillsborough County Commissioners are now stepping in to address the school district’s infrastructure and air conditioning issues.

“I feel very strongly that we should have the conversation with the district to see if we can help to remedy this dire situation,” said Ken Hagan, District 5 Commissioner. “We partner with the school district on a number of areas, and I think this is another one that we should consider.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the school district already owes close to $1 billion in mortgage on dozens of schools that were constructed between 1997 and 2008. Each building project took approximately $65 million out of the district’s capital budget each year, causing all kinds of financial concerns. Additionally, the school district is the eighth largest in the entire nation and has a $2 billion backlog in maintenance and new construction needs.

There will be a tax referendum on November’s ballot pertaining to the AC issues. If passed, the half-cent sales tax will immediately be put in place to improve or replace the district’s air conditioning units.

“I fully acknowledge the district’s funding issues are not our responsibility,” Hagan added. “However, I cannot sit back and ignore the issues facing hundreds of thousands of our children.”