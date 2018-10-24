Home Depot Volunteers Renovate Home for Local Veteran

On Saturday, Oct. 20, The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Code H.O.R.S.E. to transform the home of Russell Wilfong, a three-year U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. Wilfong is recovering from a recent surgery, and is in need of assistance with various repairs to improve his home’s accessibility. Volunteers replaced floors, repainted rooms and updated the bathroom vanity to ensure Wilfong’s home is safe and accessible for the veteran and his daughter, whom lives with him. More than 10 members of Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, completed the work on their day off.

This project in Yalaha, Fla. was part of The Home Depot’s eighth annual Celebration of Service campaign to improve the homes and lives of U.S. military veterans and their families. Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has transformed more than 40,000 homes and facilities for veterans across the country. Giving back to veterans is personal to The Home Depot, as more than 35,000 of the company’s associates have served in the military.

To learn how to get involved in your community, visit ServeVeterans.com.