I’m White and I Might Bring Out My Guns

Sisters Leisa and Chele Garris, residents of Camden Fairview Apartments in SouthPark in Charlotte, were waiting for AAA to jump their car when an enebriated Susan Westwood walked up and began hurling racist threats at them.

Westwood didn’t believe the two black women could afford to live in the apartment complex. She explained that she had a six-figure income and suggested only white people of her “class” could afford the rent.

“I’m white,” she told the two black women, “and I make $125,000 a year.”

Threatening to “bring out my concealed weapons,” Westwood chided the women, saying:

“Is your boyfriend here? Is your baby daddy here? Nobody cares, I’m white and I’m hot.” She also told the women they were “hanging around in a place you don’t belong.”

Black people who are not in their perceived “place,” pose a threat to some white people.

Chele Garris can be heard calling 911 and telling the dispatcher that she is being harassed by a woman “in front of my door.” She explains that she is waiting for AAA to come to assist her with her car problem, then says: ‘Do you hear her?”

“I’ve been living here for over a year and I’ve never been treated this way,” she tells the dispatcher. “I’m a resident just like her.”

Charlotte PD said they’ve issued Westwood, “four criminal summons, including two counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault.”

A police incident report says the woman made threats of “bodily injury” and the victim told police “that she believed the threat could be carried out.”

In North Carolina, communicating threats (aka terrorist threat, malicious harassment, when someone threatens to kill or physically harm someone else), is subject to being “f**king fabulous” in a jail cell, house arrest or electronic monitoring, probation or fines.

Westwood bragged in the video that no matter what either sister did or said in reporting her behavior: “I will still make $125,000 Monday morning.”

The entire episode was caught on video and uploaded right away. Social media erupted.

Her employer, Spectrum Enterprises Charter Communication, reviewed the footage and moved swiftly to terminate her. As of Sunday, she was no longer working at Spectrum.

“The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior,” it said. “As such, Ms. Westwood’s employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately.”

Bye Felisha.