INVITATION TO BID South Terminal C, Landside GMP 7S.2

TURNER-KIEWIT JV & GREATER ORLANDO AVIATION AUTHORITY

SOUTH TERMINAL C

LANDSIDE TERMINAL, GMP 7S.2 – FINISHES

Turner-Kiewit, Joint Venture (TK) will be bidding the LANDSIDE TERMINAL, GMP 7S.2. – FINISHES. The bid packages will be: Access Flooring; Acoustic Ceiling Tile & Wall Panels; Baggage Carousel Platform; Carpet and Resilient Flooring; Ceramic Tile and Stone; Decorative Handrails; Equipment Cranes; Entrance Floor Grills; Exit Lane Breach Control; Fire Safing MEP/FP/LV; Interior Landscape Plants & Accessories; Metal Ceilings; Metal Column Covers; Millwork and Countertops; Overhead Doors; Painting; Resinous Flooring/Epoxy Flooring; Roller Window Shades; Signage; Site Furnishings & Fencing; Specialties; Terrazzo Flooring; Test & Balance (includes LST/CEP/EPG/GFT); Transparent Bullet Resistant Assemblies; Trash Chute; Window Washing Equipment

TK invites prime subcontractors to complete and submit Turner’s prequalification. The pre-qualification process can be found at TK’s Project website, http://www.tkgoaa.com. The website will contain all announcements and any associated dates regarding the South Terminal C, Landside Project.

Turner-Kiewit is committed to exceeding GOAA’s DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE goals on the project. Goals will be established for each scope of work to maximize DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBE participation. We invite and encourage DBE, MWBE, LDB/VBEs to bid.

Bid Package Release Date: October 11, 2018

Pre-Bid/Matchmaker Meeting:

November 1, 2018

Location: Turner-Kiewit JV

11118 Canal Road

Alpha C/R

Orlando, FL 32824

Time: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Bid Due Date: November 15, 2018

For more information, please contact Jessica Hudson at jeshudson@tcco.com.

