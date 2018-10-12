Invitation to Bid – Southwest Middle School

WALKER & COMPANY, INC./ FORTE YOUNG, INC.

Walker & Company, Inc./Forte Young is soliciting subcontractor, vendor, certified M/WBE, certified LDB, and VBE proposals for the comprehensive renovation of Southwest Middle School for Orange County Public Schools.

All bids are to be submitted to Walker/FYI no later than: 2:00 PM Thursday November 15, 2018 by email, fax (407-645-5188) or delivered to: 931 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Winter Park, Florida 32789.

Contract Documents are available for review at Walker & Company Office or purchase at Thomas Reprographics (407-647-3034).

Digital copies are available by request with formal invitation from Walker & Company.

Pre-bid meeting/site walk through is scheduled for 3:00 PM on Wednesday October 24, 2018 and is open to all interested parties. Attendance is strongly encouraged for all interested site and demolition contractors.

School address is 6450 Dr. Phillips Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32819.

Walker/FYI reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive informalities and irregularities in bidding and to accept bids which are considered by Walker/FYI to be in the best interest of the project.

License # GCC058211

Equal Opportunity Employer