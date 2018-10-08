The Confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) delivered a lengthy speech on Friday, in which she defended both Judge Kavanaugh and her voting to confirm him to the U.S. Supreme Court. Saying the claims by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford were uncorroborated, Collins then went on to say that while she had no doubt Dr. Ford believed she had been assaulted, she questioned whether or not the person responsible was Brett Kavanaugh.

Donations have been pouring in for anyone willing to challenge Collins when she comes up for re-election in 2020.