Birth Control Still Widely Supported as Basic Part of Women’s Health Care

(Washington, D.C.) — Nearly 8 in 10 (78%) adults in the United States—including 66% of Republicans and 93% of Democrats—consider birth control a basic part of women’s health care, according to a new telephone survey of more than 1,000 adults 18 and older released today by Power to Decide. The survey also showed that more open discussion regarding the full range of methods and health benefits would increase use of birth control in the U.S.

“On Thanks Birth Control Day, we give thanks for the many opportunities birth control has and continues to make possible in women’s personal and professional lives,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, Power to Decide. “Our polling shows that the majority of people in the United States understand that we need to expand access to birth control and increase information and understanding regarding contraception’s many health benefits. Expanding the power to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child is our rally cry for all women and girls regardless of who they are or where they live.”

The survey results are being released to coincide with the 6thannual Thanks, Birth Control Day, which takes place today, Tuesday, Nov. 13. Thanks, Birth Control Day celebrates the many benefits that birth control provides women, families, and society. Despite widespread support for efforts to protect public funding for birth control among respondents (75%), birth control remains elusive for more than 19 million women in the United States who live in contraceptive deserts. These are counties where there is a lack of reasonable access to a clinic that provides the full range of contraceptive options in their respective counties.

The survey results included:

81% of those surveyed support policies that make it easier for people 18 and older to get the full range of birth control methods.

75% of respondents support efforts to protect federal, state and local funding for birth control for women 18 years and older.

76% of all respondents say that if aware that not everyone had access to the full range of contraceptive methods, they would advocate for full access of birth control.

56% of respondents agree that if people had easier access to a wide range of birth control methods, the number of people taking birth control would increase.

“By advocating for full access of birth control, we can help increase awareness of its importance in people’s lives and increase acceptance of birth control as basic health care for all women,” said Ginny Ehrlich, CEO, Power to Decide. “Advocating for greater access also helps ensure all women can align their intentions with their actions and live their best lives.”

