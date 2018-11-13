Cloud Spectator Launches the World’s Largest Automated Platform for Comparing Cloud Service Providers

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Cloud Spectator, the authoritative Cloud benchmarking and consulting firm, launched the industry’s first global Cloud Transparency Platform. The Cloud Transparency Platform is the world’s largest automated Cloud services comparison platform – tracking monthly pricing on over 15,000 Cloud offerings in 50+ data centers from around the globe. Users can generate customized reports with biweekly performance and price-performance value benchmarks on over 200 virtual machines (VMs) in North America, Europe, and Asia.

According to Ken Balazs, CEO of Cloud Spectator, “As the Cloud market has matured, Providers have become increasingly sophisticated with service offerings and pricing strategies. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) price and performance varies widely, making it nearly impossible for consumers to compare prices, performance and overall value without additional insight or data analytics. The Cloud Transparency Platform is poised to bring much-needed transparency to the Cloud market.”

Currently, the Cloud Transparency Platform provides data on fifteen Cloud Service Providers, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Softlayer, Alibaba Cloud, and Digital Ocean, just to name a few. Customized Cloud comparisons can be user selected and sorted based on key metrics including VM size, instance type, CPU, RAM, billing options, global regions, and many more.

Additional information about the Cloud Transparency Platform is available at: https://cloudspectator.com/cloud-service-provider-comparison/

About Cloud Spectator:

Cloud Spectator is a cloud benchmarking and consulting firm focused on Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) performance. The company provides full spectrum Cloud consulting services including strategy and planning, architecture and technology selection, deployment and implementation, as well as Cloud migration services. The firm was founded in 2011 and is located in Boston, MA.

For more information about the company visit cloudspectator.com.