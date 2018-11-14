High school football player dies after breaking neck in game

JACKSON, MISS. — High school football player Jeremiah Williams died after he broke two vertebrae in his neck. Williams was injured when he tried to make a tackle during a game on Nov. 2 between his Greenville High School and Madison Central, WJTV reported. A defensive back, the teen broke the C1 and C4 vertebrae, WJTV reported.
Williams was airlifted off the field and was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he spent the last week in the Intensive Care Unit. Doctors put him on a ventilator Nov. 3. After almost a week he was taken off the ventilator and died Friday, November 9, WAPT reported.
A GoFundMe account set up to raise $10,000 to help with medical bills raised more than $40,000 in seven days.