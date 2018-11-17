‘Indictments are coming’: Why Trump’s latest attack on Mueller makes ex-federal prosecutors think the Russia investigation is ‘ready to explode’

By Cody Fenwick / AlterNet | It’s never a surprise when President Donald Trump goes on the attack against Special Counsel Robert Mueller — at this point, that’s just par for the corrupt course. But there was something unusual and provocative in the president’s latest salvo against the Russia investigaiton on Thursday morning.

Instead of merely railing against the investigation as “witch hunt,” the president had specific criticisms of the investigators’ behavior, leveling a more pointed critique against the Mueller team than he often does.

“The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess,” he wrote. “They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t… ….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY!”

(As it happens, Mueller was hired as FBI director under President George W. Bush and left the position in September 2013, which means he only served for less than five years under President Barack Obama, not eight. He was notably replaced by James Comey, who Trump would later fire.)

Natasha Bertrand of the Atlantic argued that the specificity of Trump’s new attacks — citing threats and yelling — suggests he has new information about the probe.

