New Technology Makes Tilt Scrolling Easier on Your Phone and Smartwatch

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — INNOVENTIONS, Inc. has been awarded an eighth US Patent (US10,126,839) for its RotoView “tilt-to-scroll” technology for mobile devices with displays. The new patent, “Motion-Based View Scrolling with Augmented Tilt Control”, allows unidirectional tilt-based scrolling where the tilt changes in the direction of scrolling control the scrolling motion, while the tilt changes in the other direction modifies scrolling speed, scrolling rotation range or other scrolling parameter. This provides the user an improved experience by allowing fast and precise scrolling of smartphone and smartwatch displays with one hand.

“In many mobile applications the tilt-based scrolling is performed along a single horizontal or vertical direction. The new patent allows using tilt changes in the direction that is perpendicular to the scrolling to be used for dynamically changing the overall scrolling behavior,” said Dr. David Y. Feinstein, president and CTO of INNOVENTIONS. “This makes the new RotoView Augmented Tilt Control technology perfect for scrolling 360-degree panoramic photos and videos, making it easier to experience immersive virtual views of the world around us.”

RotoView is the original tilt-to-scroll technology for mobile displays, with the first RotoView patent family cited as prior art in over 500 US patents. RotoView apps, including RotoView Photo Viewer and RotoView PDF Reader, implement the RotoView technology to efficiently scroll or pan large images and documents. It is easy to implement in mobile devices that use gyroscope and accelerometer sensors.

INNOVENTIONS’ RotoView technology portfolio now includes eight US patents, one European patent, and extensive API software for Android and iOS developers. Our ongoing patent applications cover additional technologies for smartphone and smartwatch user interfaces. INNOVENTIONS is seeking strategic partnerships with major companies to expedite development and deployment of the technology.

Further information is available at https://www.rotoview.com