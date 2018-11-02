Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – AB Writings 

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of AB Writings with its principal office or place of business at 4530 Saddle Creek Place, Orlando Fl 32829, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Yolonda Moore, 4530 Saddle Creek Place, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.