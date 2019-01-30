50 Rescued, 339 Arrested in CA Human Trafficking Sting

According to the Los Angeles Times, nearly 50 victims of human trafficking, including 14 minors, were rescued during a three-day sting operation across California last week.

Three hundred and thirty-nine people were arrested for their roles in this sordid tale of sexual slavery. More than 150 men were also arrested on charges of solicitation. The sting involved cyber detectives posing as teenagers.

Los Angeles County Assistant Sheriff Maria Gutierrez urged all parents to monitor their children’s internet use.

“Predators,” she said, “operate freely in cyberspace.”

A 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of child pornography after police found several video clips showing the assault of a 6-year-old.

Another predator was arrested after he responded to a decoy message from law enforcement and showed up with meth and a loaded pistol. He had seven other firearms in his car, including assault weapons.

