Notice of Fictitious Name Registration – Main Street Autohaus

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of MAIN STREET AUTOHAUS with its principal office or place of business at 990 E PLANT STREET, in ORANGE County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: MAIN STREET COLLISION, INC, 990 E PLANT STREET, WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information above is accurate.