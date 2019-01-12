Orlando’s Annual MLK Celebrations Begin Sunday

Community members are invited to join an array of religious and civic leaders in marking the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. this Sunday at a candlelight vigil that will kick-off the weeklong celebration leading up to the MLK holiday.

Following the vigil, participants will march to the First United Methodist Church of Orlando to participate in an interfaith ceremony and hear from the event’s keynote speaker, U.S. Representative Val Demings.

Activities for the week:



Sunday, January 13, 2019

6:00 p.m. – MLK Candlelight Vigil and March

Orange County Regional History Center Plaza, 65 East Central Boulevard

Mayor Dyer will join the Orlando community, local elected officials and multicultural faith leaders for a candlelight march to the First United Methodist Church of Orlando. The free event is the first of the many events organized this month by the Mayor’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.



6:30 p.m. –Interfaith Multicultural Celebration

First United Methodist Church of Orlando, 142 East Jackson Street



Mayor Dyer will participate in this multicultural interfaith celebration featuring speakers from various faiths, reflecting on Dr. King’s life and legacy.



Monday, January 14, 2019

10 a.m. – City Council Workshop

Orlando City Council Chambers, City Hall Second Floor

Mayor Dyer and the Orlando City Council will hear a workshop presented by Chuck Steinmetz and the Dr. Phillips Center Board of Directors highlighting the Dr. Phillips Center’s accomplishments in 2018 and looking ahead at what’s to come.



Mayor Dyer and the Orlando City Council will also hear a workshop presented by City of Orlando Director of Economic Development Brooke Bonnett that will provide an update on the Creative Village project in downtown Orlando.

2 p.m. – City Council Meeting

Orlando City Council Chambers, City Hall Second Floor



Tuesday, January 15, 2019

10:00 a.m. Grace Medical Home “Hard Hat Tour” Media Event

Grace Medical Home Building, 1417 East Concord Street

Mayor Dyer will join AdventHealth, Orlando Health, Dr. Phillips Charities, and the Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation in announcing several major donations that will allow the Grace Medical Home to move to a new location and expand to serve more people.



Friday, January 18, 2019

11:30 a.m.- 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Commemorative Luncheon

First Baptist Church of Orlando – Faith Hall, 3000 South John Young Parkway

Mayor Dyer will attend the 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Luncheon. The luncheon is sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, whose mission is to develop leaders, promote brotherhood and academic excellence, while providing service and advocacy for the community.