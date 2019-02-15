Notice to Creditors – Arevalo Estate

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY,

FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

Division: Probate

File No.: 2018-CP-815

IN RE: ESTATE OF JORGE ALFREDO AREVALO, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jorge Alfredo Arevalo, deceased, whose date of death was November 4, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square Suite 2000, Kissimmee, Florida 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 15, 2019

.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LAW OFFICES OF STEPHEN K. MILLER, P.A.

Stephen K. Miller, Esquire

FL Bar #: 9172

101 Northwest 75th Street, Suite #1

Gainesville, FL 32607

Personal Representative:

Alfredo Arevalo

1220 Blairfield Dr.

Antioch, TN 37013