Altamonte Springs (FL) Chapter of The Links, Inc. Launches Fight Against HIV/AIDS

Sanford, Florida – Altamonte Springs (FL) Chapter of the Links, Inc. is pleased to invite the community to the Divalicious Health Women’s Health Conference and Championship Health Men’s Wellness Conference on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Crooms Academy of Information Technology located at 2200 Historic Goldsboro Blvd., Sanford, Florida.

The conferences will offer free registration, free breakfast and lunch, and free health services including education on heart disease, reproductive health, prostate health, HIV/AIDS, stigma awareness, and PrEP. There will also be an array of gifts and prizes, including a $500 shopping spree for one lucky female and a 60-inch flat screen TV for the winning gentleman. Preregistration is required at www.surveymoney.com/r/divahealth and www.surveymonkey.com/r/champhealth.

In Seminole County the number of HIV/AIDS cases is disproportionately higher among African Americans.

In 2017, African Americans represented only 11% of Seminole County’s population yet comprised 30% of newly diagnosed HIV cases, 53% of newly diagnosed AIDS cases and 36% of Seminole County’s persons living with HIV.

“The members of the Altamonte Springs (FL) Chapter of The Links, Inc. were deeply troubled by these statistics,”said Dr. Janet Travis, a local dentist and President-Elect of the Altamonte Springs Chapter of The Links, Inc. for 2019-2020. “In partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Omega Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Community Consciousness Always in Action and the Central Florida Medical Society, we are launching a campaign to educate the community about the high incidences of HIV/AIDS among African Americans in Seminole County and the new, improved methods of prevention,”

“We are pleased to partner with the Altamonte Springs Chapter of The Links, Inc. to reach the community and provide support for this campaign with important health information,” said Donna Walsh, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County. “We are glad to collaborate and use our resources to continue the HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness efforts in Seminole County.”