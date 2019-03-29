Dissolution – Perkins and Torres

Notice of Action

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2019-DR-1114-02D-K

KIMBERLY D. PERKINS, Petitioner

and

PHILLIP ANDRES TORRES, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: PHILLIP ANDRES TORRES

1475 Myrlte Street

Sanford, FL 33193

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KIMBERLY D. PERKINS, whose address is 1312 Berkman Circle, Sanford, Florida 32771, on or before May 18, 2019, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771 before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 21, 2019

GRANT MALOY

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT & COMPTROLLER

By: Tonya Bresnock, Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: March 29, 2019

Pub: 3/29, 4/5, 4/12, 4/19