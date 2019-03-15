Notice of Action – Tejeda Dissolution

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2019-DR-544-02D-G

ARLETTE TEJEDA, Petitioner

and

YDEL NOEL CASTELLANOS ROSAS, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

TO: YDEL NOEL CASTELLANOS ROSAS

16218 SW 67 Terrace

Miami, FL 33193

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ARLETTE TEJEDA whose address is 555 Northlake Blvd., #46, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, on or before May 6, 2019, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771 before service on the Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office notified of our current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerks office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated March 7, 2019

GRANT MALOY

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT & COMPTROLLER

By: Amanda Hoffman, Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: March 15, 2019

