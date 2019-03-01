Orange County Citizens’ Review Public Notice

Orange County Citizens’ Review Panel Fund Distribution Process



Notice is hereby given to health and human services 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies located and offering services for at least one (1) year in Orange County, that the Orange County Citizens’ Commission for Children’s Citizens’ Review Panel (CRP) is accepting Request for Proposals for Children’s Services in priority areas of Juvenile Prevention/Diversion, Early Childhood Education/Care, and Mental and Physical Health. Primary programming will target the following zip codes: 32703, 32801, 32805, 32808, 32810, 32811, 32818, 32822, and 32839.

Agencies applying for General CRP funding may apply for multiple Requests for Proposals.

Agencies applying for Small Scale CRP funding must have a total budget (revenue received from all funding sources) of no more than $300,000 as documented by proof of the agency’s IRS 990 filing. Agencies applying for Small Scale CRP may only apply for one (1) Request for Proposal.

Agencies may find detailed information about the funding process by visiting www.orangecountyfl.net/crp beginning Friday, March 8, 2019. For more information, contact the CRP Team at 407-836-7610 or info-crp@ocfl.net.