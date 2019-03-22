NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of THE GUYGIENE GROUP with its principal office or place of business at 1331 LAKEVIEW DRIVE WINTER PARK, FL 32789, in Orange County County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Samuel Nebel, 1331 LAKEVIEW DRIVE WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Peter C Siciak, 1331 LAKEVIEW DRIVE WINTER PARK, FL 32789, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.

