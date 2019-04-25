Houston girl, 13, dies after being attacked by classmates

The New York Daily News has reported that a Houston middle school student died Wednesday morning, just days after she was attacked by three teenage girls, according to her mother Mamie Jackson, who spoke to a local ABC affiliate. The third girl joined in the attack, kicking Kashala in the head as the other two held her down.

A video capturing the incident has hit the internet. In it the three attackers can be heard laughing about the beating given Kashala.

Kashala made her way home and told her mother she was fine, but a couple of days later, Jackson’s niece noticed that Kashala seemed delusional and at home, on Sunday, Kashala told her mother she had a headache and was going to lie down.

It was the last time the mother would communicate with the teen. She was unconscious when paramedics arrived and by the time she reached the hospital she was in a coma. Doctors found a tumor in her head.

While Jackson attributes Kashala’s death to the beating, only an autopsy will confirm whether Kashala died of the injuries inflicted by the three girls or her tumor. For now, the case is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made, pending an autopsy.