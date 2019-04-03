New Study: Nearly 2.4 Million Jobs in Florida Supported by International Trade

|Over 750,000 Jobs Supported by Trade with Canada and Mexico
|Washington – A new study from Business Roundtable finds that international trade supports 2,395,700 jobs in Florida, representing more than one out of every five jobs in the state.
Trade with Canada and Mexico alone supports 750,400 jobs in Florida, highlighting the need to preserve and strengthen the North American trading relationship by passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) this year. Exports from Florida to Canada and Mexico have increased by 195 percent since the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
|“The CEO members of Business Roundtable, who lead companies with more than 15 million employees, strongly support congressional passage of USMCA implementing legislation this year. We stand united to preserve and modernize North American trade, which supports over 12 million jobs and a strong U.S. economy,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc. and Chair of the Business Roundtable Trade & International Committee.
|The study – prepared by Trade Partnership Worldwide with the latest-available employment data from 2017 – examines the net impacts of both exports and imports of goods and services on U.S. jobs in all 50 states. It also compared 2017 data to pre-NAFTA data from 1992. The study found that trade-supported jobs in Florida increased by 84 percent from 1992 (when NAFTA was implemented) to 2017 – three times faster than total employment.
The study also reveals:
|Florida exported $12.2 billion in goods and services to Canada and Mexico in 2017;
Goods and services exports account for 9.8 percent of Florida’s total GDP; andTrade has a positive net impact on both the services and manufacturing sectors across the country.
|A summary of Florida’s data can be found here. The full study can be foundhere.
A summary of data on Florida’s trade with Canada and Mexico can be foundhere.