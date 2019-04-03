New Study: Nearly 2.4 Million Jobs in Florida Supported by International Trade

Washington – A new study from Business Roundtable finds that international trade supports 2,395,700 jobs in Florida, representing more than one out of every five jobs in the state.



Trade with Canada and Mexico alone supports 750,400 jobs in Florida, highlighting the need to preserve and strengthen the North American trading relationship by passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) this year. Exports from Florida to Canada and Mexico have increased by 195 percent since the implementation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

