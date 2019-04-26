The State of Black Star Power 2019

ORLANDO – Join To The Table Inc. in collaboration with the University of Central Florida College of Arts & Humanities on April 26, 2019 at 7 pm at The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (445 S. Magnolia Ave.)

Our panel of film, television, and economic influencers will explore the socio-economic importance of biographical films to the black community, and what that possibly could mean to the future of filmmaking in Florida. What we can do to join Hollywood’s efforts to answer the 4% challenge to hire women directors in the next 18 months.

“Opportunity”—“you cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there,” Viola Davis

“There’s something very important about films about black women and girls.” Ava DuVernay

“My mother was the biggest influence on my life. I think today, she would look upon this world and feel that perhaps some way along the line there was something we should have done that we did not do. The great question for me was always, where did I miss opportunity, where did I miss a chance to make a difference, what differences are required.” Harry Belafonte

This evening is the beginning of Florida’s Future in Film and “It’s Getting Better all the Time”

Anthony Major

“Florida has rich compelling stories that I believe appeal to the demand for culturally based content. Our desire to revitalize the film industry in the State of Florida matched with stories unique to the region could be the perfect mix to igniting the change we seek,” says Contona Thomas, founder of To The Table, Inc.

Hosted by Commissioner Samuel Ings of the City of Orlando District 6, Moderated by Lady Dhyana Ziegler, Chairwoman of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, the panel includes 2019 Academy Award Winning Executive Producer of Green Book, Kwame Parker.

Joining Parker is:

Boafoa Offei-Darko, Writer and Producer Assistant David Makes Man and A Wrinkle in Time

Robin Cowie, Producer of The Blair Witch Project and Narrative Producer of EA: Madden NFL

Jamal Sowell, President of Enterprise Florida

Marsha Haygood, Former Executive Vice President at New Line Cinema and Orion PicturesAlong with To The Table Inc. this event is supported by the University of Central Florida (UCF) College of Arts and Humanities, UCF Nicholson School of Communication and Media, UCF Film and Mass Media, UCF C.R.E.A.T.E., Valencia College The School of Art and Entertainment, City of Orlando District 6 Commissioner Ings, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Orlando Film Commission, Grand Bohemian Hotel and Central Florida Association of Black Journalists.